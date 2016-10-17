FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian bourse suspends Beltone shares pending regulator stmnt
October 17, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 10 months ago

Egyptian bourse suspends Beltone shares pending regulator stmnt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock exchange said on Monday that shares of Beltone Financial would be suspended from trading pending a statement from the financial regulator over a regulatory dispute.

Beltone Financial filed in June a lawsuit against the heads of the Cairo stock exchange and Financial Supervisory Authority over the repeated cancellation of trades on its stock, according to two sources and a court document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
