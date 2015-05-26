FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt picks arrangers for potential dollar bond issue - leads
#Financials
May 26, 2015 / 12:06 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt picks arrangers for potential dollar bond issue - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt as picked five banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings from Thursday ahead of a potential dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead arrangers showed on Tuesday.

The sovereign, rated B3/B-/B by Moody‘s/Standard and Poor‘s/ Fitch, has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis to arrange the roadshows.

Meetings for the bond issue will be held in the United Arab Emirates, London and the United States between May 28 and June 3, the document added. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

