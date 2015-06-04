Egypt begins marketing 10-year US dollar bond at 6.25% yield area

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The Arab Republic of Egypt has begun marketing a US dollar benchmark-sized 10-year bond at a yield of 6.25% area, according to lead managers.

The deal is expected to price on Thursday. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the 144A/Reg S transaction.

Egypt is rated B3 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)