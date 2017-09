Egypt launches US$1.5bn 10-year bond at yield of 6%

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - Egypt has launched a US$1.5bn 10-year bond at a yield of 6%, according to a lead manager. That compares with initial guidance of 6.25% area.

Demand for the new issue is in excess of US$4.5bn, with pricing due later on Thursday.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Natixis are running the RegS/144A transaction.

Egypt is rated B3 by Moody‘s, B- by Standard & Poor’s and B by Fitch.

The note is expected to be rated at the same levels by both Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)