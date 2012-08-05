FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli aircraft target vehicle that crossed border from Egypt
August 5, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

Israeli aircraft target vehicle that crossed border from Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A group of militants attacked an Egyptian border post on Sunday, killing about 15 people, the Israeli military said.

The militants then commandeered two Egyptian vehicles and drove them through a crossing on the Egyptian-Israeli border, military spokeswoman Avital Leibovich said.

One of the vehicles exploded and the second was targeted by Israeli aircraft, Leibovich said.

“As of now, we know of no terrorists still in the area. There are some Israeli communities nearby, and residents have been asked to stay in their homes,” said Leibovich, adding that no Israelis were wounded in the violence.

