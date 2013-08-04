FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Former Egypt stock exchange chief to reassume post
#Market News
August 4, 2013 / 6:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Former Egypt stock exchange chief to reassume post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Sherif Sami’s position)

CAIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Egyptian stock exchange chairman, who left the post on June 30 when his term ended, will be reappointed, a government official said on Sunday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Prime Minister Hazem el-Beblawi, head of the army-installed interim government, would sign the order reappointing Mohamed Omran on Monday.

Beblawi’s administration also named Sherif Sami - a member of the board of the General Authority for Investment - as the head of the Egyptian Financial Services Authority, the official said.

The government of deposed President Mohamed Mursi had named a new stock exchange chairman but he never assumed the post.

Mursi was deposed on July 3 following mass protests against his rule. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Ireland)

