Egypt's Sisi approves revised budget with deficit at 10 pct of GDP -statement
June 29, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Sisi approves revised budget with deficit at 10 pct of GDP -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi approved a revised budget for the 2014/15 fiscal year with a deficit of 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Spending is set to reach 789 billion Egyptian pounds ($110.4 billion) and revenues at 549 billion Egyptian pounds which would put the budget deficit for the new fiscal year starting on July 1 at 10 percent. This compares with an expected 12 percent for the 2013/14 fiscal year, the ministry said. ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Ralph Boulton)

