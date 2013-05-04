Egypt eyes 5.5 pct budget deficit in 2016-17 - Fin Min

CAIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Egypt hopes to lower its budget deficit to 5.5 percent in the 2016-1017 fiscal year from 10.7 percent in 2012/13, the finance minister told Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily newspaper on Saturday.

Egypt’s budget deficit will reach 197.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($28.7 billion) or 9.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year starting July 1 after a revised 184.9 billion pounds or 10.7 percent in 2012/13, according to a draft budget previously seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by James Jukwey)