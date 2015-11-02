FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt budget deficit for FY 2014/2015 drops to 11.5 pct -fin min stmnt
November 2, 2015 / 8:52 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt budget deficit for FY 2014/2015 drops to 11.5 pct -fin min stmnt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Egypt’s budget deficit dropped to 11.5 percent of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2014/2015 versus 12.2 percent during the same period last year, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The final account shows a noticeable improvement in the government’s financial performance as the total deficit in the budget declined to 11.5 percent of GDP versus 12.2 percent for the 2013 fiscal year,” the statement said. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Toby Chopra)

