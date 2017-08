CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's 2016/17 budget forecasts a deficit of 9.8 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Revenues are expected to reach 669.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($75.42 billion) while spending is expected to reach 974.8 billion pounds, the statement said.

Egypt's parliament approved the draft budget on June 28. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans)