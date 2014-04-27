FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year
April 27, 2014

Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Egyptian government sees its budget deficit running at 14-14.5 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year starting July 1, Finance Minister Hany Dimian said on Sunday.

“We expect the budget deficit in the new budget to stand at 340-350 billion Egyptian pounds ($48.60 billion-$50.03 billion), which is around 14 to 14.5 pct of GDP,” Dimian said in an interview with CBC, a local TV station. ($1 = 6.9953 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

