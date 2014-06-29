FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egyptian cabinet cuts 2014/15 deficit in revised budget plan -spokesman
#Financials
June 29, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Egyptian cabinet cuts 2014/15 deficit in revised budget plan -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s cabinet submitted a revised 2014/15 budget proposing a narrower deficit after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi rejected a previous draft because spending was too high, Finance Ministry spokesman Ayman Alkaffas told Reuters on Sunday.

The new budget plans a deficit of 240 billion Egyptian pounds ($33.6 billion) in the fiscal year that starts on July 1, less than the 292 billion pounds in the initial draft, he said. A detailed budget statement would be issued later on Sunday, Alkaffas said.

$1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by John Stonestreet

