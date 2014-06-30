FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy subsidy cuts save Egypt 40 bln pounds in new budget - minister
June 30, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Energy subsidy cuts save Egypt 40 bln pounds in new budget - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 30 (Reuters) - Energy subsidy cuts will save Egypt around 40 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.59 billion) in the 2014/15 budget that comes into effect on Tuesday, Finance Minister Hany Kadry Dimian said.

Egypt’s president approved a tightened budget for the next fiscal year on Sunday, as the first step towards a period of painful economic austerity that is expected to include reforms of the country’s costly subsidies system.

The minister said there was no immediate timeline for introducing the subsidy cuts. ($1 = 7.1501 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)

