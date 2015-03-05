FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt cabinet reshuffle won't affect March investment summit - PM
March 5, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt cabinet reshuffle won't affect March investment summit - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s prime minister said on Thursday that a limited cabinet reshuffle would not affect an investment summit in Sharm el-Sheikh scheduled for March 13-15.

“Egypt is a state of institutions. It will not affect the economic summit,” Ibrahim Mehleb told reporters.

The presidency announced a cabinet reshuffle that included changes to eight ministries, including the interior, agriculture, tourism and telecommunications portfolios. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

