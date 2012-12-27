FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt may replace up to 8 ministers next week - sources
December 27, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt may replace up to 8 ministers next week - sources

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s prime minister may replace as many as eight ministers next week as part of President Mohamed Mursi’s plan to reshuffle the government ahead of a parliamentary election early next year, cabinet sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The reshuffle is likely to affect service ministries and possibly one ministry with an economics portfolio, the sources said.

The service ministries that may be reshuffled include those of communications, transport, local development, electricity, petroleum, supplies, and internal trade, they said, adding between six and eight ministries were likely to be affected.

