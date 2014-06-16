Egypt appoints banker Ashraf Salman as investment minister

CAIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Ibrahim Mehleb appointed veteran banker Ashraf Salman as investment minister, state-run news website al-Ahram said on Monday.

The decision to appoint a separate investment minister reverses a decision this year to merge the ministry with that of industry and trade, and could help Cairo entice back foreign funds to stimulate an economy racked by years of political turmoil.

Al-Ahram said Hany Dimian would remain finance minister and Mounir Fakhry Abdel Nour would stay on as minister of industry. Most ministers in other key economic and security posts, including Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim, were expected to stay on.