Egypt to replace finance and interior ministers - agency

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Egypt’s finance and interior ministers are to be replaced in a partial cabinet reshuffle that was promised by President Mohamed Mursi last month in an attempt to assuage public anger at an economic crisis, the state news agency MENA reported on Saturday.

“Middle East News Agency has learned that the new ministers will include General Mohamed Ibrahim for the Interior Ministry and ... Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy for the Finance Ministry,” MENA said.

It said a total of 10 new ministers would take the oath of office on Sunday.