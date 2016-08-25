FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
RPT-Egypt to replace 6 ministers after supplies minister quits -sources
August 25, 2016

RPT-Egypt to replace 6 ministers after supplies minister quits -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's presidency will replace around half a dozen ministers after accepting resignation of the minister of supplies, one government and one presidency source said.

Khaled Hanafi's resignation coincides with an investigation into whether millions of dollars intended to subsidise farmers were used to purchase wheat that did not exist.

Hanafi submitted his resignation to the cabinet on Thursday, Al Arabiya television and government sources said.

Reporting by Cairo Newsroom; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
