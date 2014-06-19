Abraaj Group aims for Cairo Medical Center takeover - statement

DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Abraaj Group is making a tender offer to shareholders of Egyptian healthcare firm Cairo Medical Center as part of an offer to acquire the whole company, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Abraaj, acting through one of its funds which it didn’t name, already has pledges from shareholders owning 50.09 percent of the company to sell them their stock, the statement said.

No offer price for the tender offer was given in the statement from Abraaj, which is based in Dubai and focuses on emerging markets. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)