Egyptian protesters untie moored speedboats on Suez Canal
March 9, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Egyptian protesters untie moored speedboats on Suez Canal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT SAID, Egypt, March 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian protesters untied moored speedboats used to supply shipping on the Suez Canal on Saturday, apparently hoping the boats would drift into the waterway and disrupt passing vessels, witnesses said.

Military police recovered five boats and brought them back to shore in Port Said, but two were still drifting, one witness told Reuters.

About 2,000 protesters in Port Said also blocked car ferries from crossing the canal, following a court’s confirmation of death sentences on 21 local soccer fans.

In Cairo, other soccer fans set fire to a police social club. (Reporting by Yousri Mohamed; editing by David Stamp)

