Suez Canal revenues forecast to hit record $5.5 bln this year
March 20, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Suez Canal revenues forecast to hit record $5.5 bln this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 20 (Reuters) - Revenues from Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency, are expected to reach $5.5 billion in the current fiscal year, the head of the authority that manages the waterway said on Thursday.

Suez Canal Authority chief Mohab Memish said this would be a record high. Revenues from the canal rose 8.5 percent in November from a year earlier to $442.4 million, according to the latest statistics.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

