Egypt's central bank appoints two deputy governors- statement

CAIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank has named two deputy central bank governors in a reshuffle of the bank’s board members, it said in a statement.

The central bank appointed Lubna Mohamed Helal and Gamal Negm as deputy governors and named the remaining board members of the central bank. They are expected to start on Nov. 27 when newly appointed central bank governor, Tarek Amer, is due to start his term.

Among the board members is Sherif Samy, head of the Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)