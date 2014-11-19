FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's c. bank to take "technical measures" to control currency black market
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 19, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's c. bank to take "technical measures" to control currency black market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor said on Wednesday he would address the black market in the Egyptian pound, which has witnessed volatility this week from a surge in commercial demand for dollars and concerns over repayment of a Qatari deposit.

“We will take technical measures in the coming period to control the currency black market and set the (currency) exchange market,” Hisham Ramez told reporters during a visit to Lebanon for a conference.

The Egyptian pound has been sold in the official market for months at a cut-off price of 7.1401 pounds per dollar, but it sold at midday as high as 7.75. (Writing by Stephen Kalin; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.