Egypt's new forex auctions will assess how well banks allocate hard currency -bankers

CAIRO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said its new mechanism for dollar auctions will allocate dollars based on banks’ effectiveness in providing foreign currency to the local market, bankers told Reuters on Thursday, stressing the priority on covering basic goods.

The new mechanism will assess banks based on their ability to extend credit facilities in foreign currency to cover their clients’ needs of foreign currency, bankers said, citing a statement from the central bank.

The statement also cited as a factor, the breadth of banks’ coverage of foreign currency to include a wider range of clients, especially smaller clients as well as the banks flexibility in meeting clients’ demands within the framework allowed.

It also cited that the priority should be to cover basic goods. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif and Ehab Farouk)