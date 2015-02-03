Egypt's central bank governor sees currency black market ending "soon"

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor Hisham Ramez said the once-flourishing currency black market “will end soon” as the bank’s moves to narrow the gap between official and black market rates begin to bear fruit.

For more than two weeks the central bank has let the Egyptian pound weaken for the first time in six months from its long-time rate of 7.14 pounds per dollar to a new low of 7.53 in Monday’s auction.

Ramez said on Monday the government and banks were well positioned to absorb the black market into the formal market, and dismissed concerns the elimination of the unofficial market would lead to dollar shortages.