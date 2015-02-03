FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's central bank governor sees currency black market ending "soon"
February 3, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's central bank governor sees currency black market ending "soon"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor Hisham Ramez said the once-flourishing currency black market “will end soon” as the bank’s moves to narrow the gap between official and black market rates begin to bear fruit.

For more than two weeks the central bank has let the Egyptian pound weaken for the first time in six months from its long-time rate of 7.14 pounds per dollar to a new low of 7.53 in Monday’s auction.

Ramez said on Monday the government and banks were well positioned to absorb the black market into the formal market, and dismissed concerns the elimination of the unofficial market would lead to dollar shortages.

Reporting By Mustafa Saleh; Writing By Shadi Bushra; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
