FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Egypt says foreign currency inflows into banking system at $25 bln since float -MENA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 28, 2017 / 3:42 PM / 3 months ago

Egypt says foreign currency inflows into banking system at $25 bln since float -MENA

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 28 (Reuters) - Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said foreign currency inflows into the banking system reached about $25 billion since the central bank floated the pound currency in November, state news agency MENA said on Sunday.

The central bank abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3, causing the pound to roughly halve in value since.

The move was intended to unlock foreign currency inflows and end a black market for dollars that had sucked foreign currency from the banking system. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.