FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt c.bank governor says pumped $22 billion to clear goods piled at ports
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Egypt c.bank governor says pumped $22 billion to clear goods piled at ports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Saturday that devaluing the Egyptian pound had attracted foreign investment worth $500 million in treasury bills and that he had pumped $22 billion into the banking system to clear goods piled at ports.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview aired on a local talk show late on Saturday, Amer also said: “There is no currency crisis, there is merely a crisis in managing the foreign exchange market, and we will roll out an alternative plan for managing the market in the next three months.”

“The decision wasn’t a devaluation, it was correcting the situation and we had planned for it in advance. Its advantages will outweigh its disadvantages,” he added.

Amer said Egypt would pay back a $1 billion debt owed to Qatar in July and also $800 million to Paris Club countries. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Additional reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.