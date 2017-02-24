BRIEF-Mie Bank and Daisan Bank forms business integration, to jointly set up holding co
* Says Mie Bank and Daisan Bank entered into agreement to form business integration, to jointly set up a holding company
CAIRO Feb 24 Egypt's floating of its pound currency has already had its effect on inflation and will not impact it again, Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said on Friday.
"The inflationary shock has happened, liberalising the exchange rate will not have an effect on inflation again," Amer told local broadcaster DMC in a televised interview.
Egypt's core inflation soared to its highest level in more than a decade, hitting 30.86 percent in January. The central bank abandoned its currency peg to the U.S. dollar on Nov. 3. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Announces that David Bellamy has decided to step down from board at end of 2017 after 26 years as an executive, the last 11 of which he has served as Chief Executive Officer
* For the current year, DEFAMA has increased the forecast for the FFO from 2.2 million euros to 2.4 million euros ($2.54 million)