6 months ago
Egypt's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of GDP by June -central bank governor
February 24, 2017 / 10:51 PM / 6 months ago

Egypt's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of GDP by June -central bank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer said late on Friday that he expects the country's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of gross domestic product, or $60 billion, by June this year.

The most populous Arab state has imported some $15 billion worth of goods since the pound currency was floated in November, Amer told local broadcaster DMC in a televised interview. He predicted that imports would fall 30 percent this year.

Egypt's monthly fuel import bill is around $1 billion, he said, but the budget is now getting under control and there are increasing signs of fiscal discipline on the government's part. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Catherine Evans)

