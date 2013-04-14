FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Egypt to hold $600 mln auction to cover strategic imports
April 14, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Egypt to hold $600 mln auction to cover strategic imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear central bank holds three weekly auctions)

CAIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank will hold on Sunday an exceptional foreign exchange auction for $600 million to cover strategic imports, its said in a statement.

Bids will be accepted between 1.30 and 2.00 p.m. Cairo time (1130 and 1200 GMT), it said, adding that no quotas will be applied.

The auction is 15 times the size of the three weekly currency auctions the cash-strapped central bank has been holding in recent months. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Paul Taylor)

