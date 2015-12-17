FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's central bank to meet govt, reconvene on Dec. 24
December 17, 2015

Egypt's central bank to meet govt, reconvene on Dec. 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank monetary policy committee, which met on Thursday to discuss interest rates, said it would reconvene on Dec. 24 after meeting with the government to discuss efforts to control inflation.

It was not clear if the monetary policy committee would announce decisions on benchmark lending and deposit rates scheduled to come out later on Thursday.

The central bank said in a statement that the first meeting of its coordination council, which includes several ministers and independent economic experts, would take place later on Thursday. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; editing by John Stonestreet)

