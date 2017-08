CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Egypt's M2 money supply was up 38.7 percent at the end of April from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Money supply stood at 2.783 trillion Egyptian pounds ($153.50 billion) the bank said. ($1 = 18.1300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Louise Ireland)