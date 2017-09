(Corrects official’s title from deputy governor to sub governor)

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank sub governor for monetary policy is joining the International Monetary Fund in August, a central bank source told Reuters on Thursday.

Rania al-Mashat will serve as an advisor to the IMF’s chief economist, the source said. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein)