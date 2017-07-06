(Adds quote, details)
CAIRO, July 6 Faced with an eroding currency and
accelerating inflation, Egypt's central bank raised its key
interest rates by 200 basis points for the second policy meeting
in a row late on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.
The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee raised the
overnight deposit rate to 18.75 percent from 16.75 percent and
its overnight lending rate to 19.75 from 17.75 percent after
also hiking them by 200 points each at the last policy-setting
meeting in May.
"The balance of risks surrounding the inflation outlook has
tilted more strongly to the upside with recent economic and
monetary developments. Consequently, the MPC decided that
tightening monetary conditions is warranted to achieve the
inflation target of 13 percent (+/- 3 percent) in Q4 2018 and
single digits thereafter," the committee said in its statement.
Egypt floated its currency in November, and since then its
pound has roughly halved in value. As the currency's value
dropped, inflation surged: although the core rate slipped in
May, it remains almost 30 percent year-on-year.
The central bank raised interest by 300 basis points after
the currency floatation, which helped Egypt clinch a three-year
$12 billion International Monetary Fund lending programme tied
to ambitious reforms such as tax hikes and subsidy cuts.
The IMF has said lowering inflation is key to keeping its
economic reform programme on track, and said as recently as last
week it said that raising key interest rates could be an
appropriate tool for doing so.
