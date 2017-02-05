CAIRO Feb 5 Egypt's net foreign reserves rose
to $26.363 billion at the end of January, up from $24.265
billion at the end of December, the central bank said on Sunday.
The country had roughly $36 billion in reserves before its
2011 uprising ushered in a period of political turmoil, scaring
off tourists and foreign investors, key sources of hard
currency.
The central bank floated the Egyptian pound in November as
part of economic reforms aimed at reducing a budget deficit and
balancing the currency market. The move helped Egypt clinch a
$12 billion three-year loan from the International Monetary
Fund.
