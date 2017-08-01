UPDATE 1-Egypt net foreign reserves rise to $36.04 bln, highest since 2011 uprising

(Adds central bank statement, context)

CAIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $36.036 billion at the end of July from $31.305 billion at the end of June, the central bank said on Tuesday, its highest level since a 2011 political uprising drained it of foreign currency.

Reserves have been climbing since the country clinched a $12 billion three-year loan from the International Monetary Fund late last year in a bid to lure back foreign investors.

Egypt in recent years has been hit by an acute shortage of hard currency which has hampered its ability to purchase from abroad after tourists and foreign investors, key sources of dollars, fled the country.

The central bank held only $19.041 billion in reserves at the end of October last year, just before Egypt floated its pound currency and clinched its IMF loan agreement.

The flotation has since halved the pound's value, pushing inflation above 30 percent in the import-dependant country but making the currency relatively cheap for foreign investors.

Foreigners have been snapping up Egyptian government securities in recent months, providing the banking system with badly needed dollar liquidity.

The central bank did not respond to requests for comment on what accounted for the more than $4.73 billion single-month increase, but the IMF in July disbursed a second loan payment of $1.25 billion after Egypt pushed on with difficult reforms such as slashing fuel and electricity subsidies and raising taxes.

"This is the first time for the figure to exceed this level since the end of December 2010, when it was at $36.005 billion," the central bank said in a statement.