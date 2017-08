CAIRO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign reserves rose to $16.564 billion at the end of August, the central bank said on Sunday. Reserves stood at $15.536 billion at the end of July.

Egypt had roughly $36 billion in reserves before an uprising in 2011 overthrew Hosni Mubarak. That ushered in a period of political turmoil that scared away tourists and foreign investors, key sources of foreign exchange. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Angus MacSwan)