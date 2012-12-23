FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's central bank governor says he has not resigned
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Egypt's central bank governor says he has not resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Farouk El-Okdah, said on Sunday he had not resigned from his post, denying a report aired on state television the previous day which said he had stepped down.

Egypt’s cabinet had already denied the report the previous day.

“I did not resign,” El-Okdah told reporters at the cabinet headquarters on Sunday after a meeting with a ministerial committee for economic policies.

There has been regular speculation in the media that he wanted to leave his post, and state TV had reported that he had resigned and that his former deputy, Hisham Ramez, had been appointed to replace him.

El-Okdah helped steer the central bank during last year’s uprising which ousted former President Hosni Mubarak and is credited with helping keep the Egyptian currency relatively stable despite the political turmoil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.