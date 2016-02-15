Egypt cbank raises deposit cap to $1 mln for exporters

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank raised the dollar bank deposit cap for exporting companies to $1 million a month, according to a statement seen by Reuters on Monday, after a foreign exchange shortage made it more difficult for manufacturers to import components.
The statement has yet to be published on the central bank website and was sent to Reuters by a market source. An official at the central bank confirmed the contents.
