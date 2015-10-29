FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged -statement
October 29, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt central bank keeps main interest rates unchanged -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rates on hold at a monetary policy meeting on Thursday, the central bank said in a statement.

The bank left the overnight deposit rate at 8.75 percent and the overnight lending rate at 9.75 percent, it said in a statement.

It was the last monetary policy committee meeting to be held under central bank governor Hesham Ramez, who is due to be replaced by banker Tarek Amer on Nov. 26. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

