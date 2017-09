CAIRO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank governor Hisham Ramez will not renew his term when it expires in November and will be replaced by senior banker Tarek Amer, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramez has faced increasing criticism in recent months as the Egyptian pound has come under pressure. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)