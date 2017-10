CAIRO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Central Bank Governor Farouk El-Okadah resigned on Saturday, state television reported and said his deputy Hisham Ramez is the most likely candidate to fill his post.

Both the former governor and his deputy helped steer the central bank during last year’s uprising that ousted former President Hosni Mubarak and worked to keep the Egyptian currency relatively stable despite the political turmoil.