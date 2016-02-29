Egypt dollar certificates offered by three state-owned banks -minister

CAIRO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s “Belady” dollar denominated certificate will be offered to Egyptians living abroad by three state-owned banks, Immigration Minister Nabila Makram Ebeid said on Monday.

The Central Bank of Egypt will guarantee the right of expatriates to move their earnings from the certificate in dollars to banks abroad, she added in a news conference.

The banks will offer maturities of one, three and five years. The one-year certificate will have an interest rate of 3.5 percent, the three-year will have an interest rate of 4.5 percent, while the five-year will have an interest rate of 5.5 percent.