FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt dollar certificates offered by three state-owned banks -minister
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt dollar certificates offered by three state-owned banks -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s “Belady” dollar denominated certificate will be offered to Egyptians living abroad by three state-owned banks, Immigration Minister Nabila Makram Ebeid said on Monday.

The Central Bank of Egypt will guarantee the right of expatriates to move their earnings from the certificate in dollars to banks abroad, she added in a news conference.

The banks will offer maturities of one, three and five years. The one-year certificate will have an interest rate of 3.5 percent, the three-year will have an interest rate of 4.5 percent, while the five-year will have an interest rate of 5.5 percent.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.