a year ago
Egypt in talks to obtain $2 bln in financing from China
September 19, 2016

Egypt in talks to obtain $2 bln in financing from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with China to obtain $2 billion in financing, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak said, without giving further details.

"All the details are with the central bank," he said.

Egypt has reached a staff level agreement for a $12 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund and must secure around $6 billion in bilateral financing to obtain approval for the program. (Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)

