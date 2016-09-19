Egypt in talks to obtain $2 bln in financing from China

CAIRO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Egypt is in talks with China to obtain $2 billion in financing, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmed Kojak said, without giving further details.

"All the details are with the central bank," he said.

Egypt has reached a staff level agreement for a $12 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund and must secure around $6 billion in bilateral financing to obtain approval for the program. (Reporting by Abdelrahman Adel; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Toby Chopra)