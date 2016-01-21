FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Egypt sign financing deals worth at least $1.7 bln
January 21, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

China, Egypt sign financing deals worth at least $1.7 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China and Egypt will sign 21 deals on Thursday including a $1 billion financing agreement with Egypt’s central bank and a $700 million loan deal with the state-owned National Bank of Egypt.

Ministers from the two countries began signing the agreements, many of them memorandums of understanding, at a meeting in Cairo during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The deals span a raft of infrastructure investments including an agreement between Egypt’s Housing Ministry and a Chinese developer to work on the first phase of a new Egyptian administrative capital. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Lin Noueihed; Editing by Alison Williams)

