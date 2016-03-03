FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's NBE receives $700 mln loan from China Development Bank
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's NBE receives $700 mln loan from China Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 3 (Reuters) - State-run National Bank of Egypt (NBE) has received a $700 million loan from the China Development Bank to finance infrastructure projects, NBE told Egypt’s state news agency on Thursday.

“The amount has entered the bank’s treasury in full and will be paid back over 8 years. It will have a grace period of 3 years,” Vice Chairman Mahmoud Montaser was quoted as saying.

China signed investment and aid deals worth billions of dollars with Egypt during a visit by President Xi Jinping in January.

Egypt has struggled to spur economic growth since a 2011 uprising ushered in political instability that scared off tourists and foreign investors. (Reporting by Ali Abdelatty; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.