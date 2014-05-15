Egypt's CIB reports 22 pct rise in Q1 profit

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s biggest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

It said its quarterly income stood at 805 million Egyptian pounds ($113.18 million). The bank’s revenues for the quarter rose by 16 percent to 1.8 billion pounds. CIB had in 2013 posted a 35 percent rise in net profit for the full year. ($1 = 7.1126 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Thomas Perry and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by James Dalgleish)