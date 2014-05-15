FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's CIB reports 22 pct rise in Q1 profit
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's CIB reports 22 pct rise in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s biggest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, posted a 22 percent rise in first-quarter net income, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

It said its quarterly income stood at 805 million Egyptian pounds ($113.18 million). The bank’s revenues for the quarter rose by 16 percent to 1.8 billion pounds. CIB had in 2013 posted a 35 percent rise in net profit for the full year. ($1 = 7.1126 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Thomas Perry and Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.