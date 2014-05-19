FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egypt's CIB says Actis sells remaining 6.5 pct stake
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egypt's CIB says Actis sells remaining 6.5 pct stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt’s biggest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, said in a statement on Monday that private equity firm Actis had sold its remaining 6.5 percent stake in the bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Actis invested in CIB in 2009, making it the bank’s largest single shareholder. It had sold another 2.6 percent stake to international investors in March, the statement said.

“We are proud of what CIB has accomplished; CIB has a bright future with a growing market share in both corporate and retail banking,” said Hossam Abou Moussa, an Actis director.

“The consumer banking proposition in particular has grown significantly to capture strong demand for personal finance and saving products.”

CIB posted a 22-percent rise in first-quarter net income. It said deposits increased by 6.1 percent to 102.7 billion pounds with a deposit market share of 7.5 percent.

Hisham Ezz Al-Arab, CIB chairman and managing director, said the bank was “excited that internationally renowned investor, Fairfax, see the true potential of the Egyptian market and our organisation”.

The statement said CI Capital Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial adviser to Actis.

Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.