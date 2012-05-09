FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's CIB says Q1 net income jumps 64 pct
May 9, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's CIB says Q1 net income jumps 64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank (CIB) , Egypt’s biggest private bank by assets, said on Wednesday that first quarter consolidated net income leapt 64 percent year-on-year, beating analyst forecasts.

Net profit for the quarter rose to 505 million Egyptian pounds ($83.64 million) from 308 million pounds in the first quarter of 2011.

Net loans and overdrafts to customers slipped to 40.05 billion pounds as of March 31 from 41.07 billion pounds as of the end of 2011, it added.

Four analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a net income of 409 million pounds. The highest forecast was 465 million pounds. ($1 = 6.0375 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Andre Grenon)

