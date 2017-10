CAIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt’s biggest listed bank, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose 7 percent year on year to 588 million Egyptian pounds ($87.4 million).

The bank said in a statement it made “record” revenues of 5.34 billion pounds for the full year 2012, and net income of 2.23 billion pounds for the full year. ($1 = 6.7316 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Gary Hill)